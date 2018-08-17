The wedding of Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has created much buzz on social media, which is scheduled in November this year. The couple has reportedly asked friends and family members to keep the wedding private and do not use their mobile phones.

As the news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding hogged headlines, the couple is in full swing for wedding preparations. Media reports say Bollywood’s guests’ couple and their families have started the wedding shopping and the first thing the cuties are buying is Jewelry. The reports further say that instead of going for traditional gold or the trendy platinum jewelry, the families of the duo are going for silver jewelry.

Though the duo has not openly up about their affair, their social media posts which depicts massive PDA speaks more than them. Media reports say that both of them have planned their destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy with close friends and of course family.

Lake Como lies in Italy’s Lombardy, which is noted as an exotic destination by tourists. As the place is a classic destination, DeepVeer’s wedding is yet another fairytale wedding, just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.

A report by TOI said, in order to keep the wedding absolutely private, the couple is going to ask the guests not to carry their mobile phones to the wedding function. It is expected that the duo will tie the knot on November 20th this year.

