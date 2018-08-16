As the Bollywood's 'it' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's apparent wedding date approaches closer, the excitement around the same is reaching another level. According to the latest buzz, the duo has asked their guests not to bring their cell-phone at the wedding ceremony to guard their privacy.

Ranveer and Deepika on several occasions and events have expressed their love for each other

From Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela to Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have charmed the audience with their sizzling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. As the duo make headlines with reports of their much-awaited wedding, latest reports suggest that the duo has decided to keep their day of love a private affair.

A source close to a leading daily revealed that Ranveer and Deepika have asked their guests to not bring their cell-phones at the ceremony. Since the wedding ceremony will be apparently held at Lake Como in Italy, it will just have their close friends and family in attendance. Although Ranveer and Deepika do plan to share photos with their fans, they have taken the decision to guard their privacy.

Responding to the reports, Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi confirmed the same on his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Kabir noted great couple, great locale in Italy and a great event. Extending his well wishes for the wedding, he wished them a lifetime of happiness. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will reportedly tie the knot on November 20, 2018.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh will be starring in Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt, 83 and Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. While Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film along with Irrfan Khan has been postponed due to the latter’s health concerns. The diva is yet to announce her upcoming film projects.

