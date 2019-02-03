Gully boy Ranveer Singh was seen cheering loud for the veteran actor Anil Kapoor on the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 held in Mumbai. Both the superstars gave a show to watch for the audience and uplifted the environment. Anil Kapoor was walking the ramp for designer Raghavendra Rathore. Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor accompanied her Chachu for the walk.

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor were recently seen giving hug to each other in Lakme Fashion Week which took place in Mumbai. Ranveer was seen cheering for the veteran Actor Anil Kapoor as the latter walked the ramp for designer Raghavendra Rathore. Ranveer and Anil worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do along with Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. Anil in the movie played the role of a Business oriented father of Ranveer Singh and most importantly they both shared beautiful chemistry. The real-life chemistry was also witnessed by the audience on the Lakme Fashion Week.

Anil Kapoor looked elegant and dashing in his walk for designer Raghavendra Rathore. He was accompanied by beautiful Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut in the Movie Dhadak last year. A special moment for the audience was when Anil got a full power cheer from Ranveer Singh and as soon as Anil noticed this, he hugged Ranveer and continued his walk with more energy. Ranveer was seen boosting up people’s energy while Anil was walking and afterwards was also seen dancing with him.

Ranveer also gave a hug to Janhvi which was admired by her, as she mentioned him in her speech about the show saying she has been a great admirer of his work, craftsmanship and outfits. She further said that it was also a special experience as she was walking with her Chachu.

Anil’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released last Friday in theatres and is getting a good response from the audience as the story is quite different from the regular Bollywood love story. Also, Ranveer’s upcoming Gully boy is going to be in theatres on February 14 and is already being praised by the audience.

