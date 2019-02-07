After the blockbuster success of Simmba, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to return to the big screen with his latest release Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt. On February 7, Ranveer has shared an unseen photo from the film and introduced himself as Gully Ka Chokra. Slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Gully Boy has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

With just a week away from the film release, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and the team of the upcoming film Gully Boy are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. To amp up the excitement level, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram account on Thursday to share an unseen look from the film and introduced himself as ‘Gully Ka Chokra’.

With kohl-rimmed eyes, Islamic cap and an intense gaze, Ranveer is proving that he can pull off any look with effortless ease and absolute charm. The look sported by Ranveer Singh is in complete contrast to the promotional looks he has been sporting in the recent past. Funky, Edgy and out of the box- Something which puts Ranveer Singh a league apart from his contemporaries in terms of style.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is based on the lives of Mumbai-based street rappers. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin will also be seen playing a prominent role in the film. Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14.

Gully Boy marks the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a Bollywood film. Post Gully Boy, the actors will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More