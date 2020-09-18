Sources suggest that Ranveer Singh has begun dubbing for his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' at the Yashraj Studio. He was recently seen at YRF studio as well.

Actor Ranveer Singh who was seen last evening at the Yash Raj Films studio, has reportedly started dubbing for his upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar.’ A trade source said that Ranveer was starting to dub for the film and that’s why he was at YRF, his work schedule was back to normal and he was absolutely fine to shoot and work in the pandemic because it was the new normal now.

The trade source further revealed that the film, for which the shoot wrapped up earlier this year will be releasing in the theatres. The trade source said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to release in theatres, no doubt about that, so, the makers were keeping the film ready to release. He said that they would assess the best time to release the film, given the pandemic and make further plans to market and release this really special film, Ranveer would wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai now.

While fans are waiting for Ranveer’s film to arrive on the big screens, the producer of the film Maneesh Sharma is confident that the film will win hearts. “Ranveer has given his two hundred per cent for the film and it will show when people see the movie. I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Maneesh said.

Helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

In the first look that was released by YRF, which broke the internet, the superstar was seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos.

Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.

