Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating the latter's birthday in London. A day after Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika has treated fans with a photo of the actor's birthday cake. Looking at the photo, social media users have commented that the cake looks just like Ranveer Singh's clothes.

Ranveer Singh’s birthday this year was no short of a special affair. While the actor is riding high after the consecutive massive successes of Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, it was also his first birthday as a married man. Just as expected, the actor celebrated the day with his beautiful wife and actor Deepika Padukone and the photos from the celebration are winning hearts on social media.

A day before, Ranveer shared a stunning photo of Deepika from their London getaway and made everyone go aww with his cute caption. And now, Deepika has treated their fans with a photo of her hubby’s birthday cake. A rainbow cake with colourful sprinkles, the cake is just as colourful as Ranveer’s personality and the Internet agrees. In the comment section, fans have commented that the cake looks as colourful as his clothes.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Deepika wrote in the caption that sometimes you can have the cake and eat it too. Also, have a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s mushy comments on the previous photo.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and tied the knot last year in November. They will share the screen space in upcoming film 83 where they will play real-life couple Kapil Dev and Homi Bhatia. With 83, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will produce and star in her next Chhapaak.

