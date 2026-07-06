Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense

There are Bollywood stars who follow fashion trends, and then there is Ranveer Singh, who creates conversations every time he steps out. Whether he is attending an award show, promoting a film or simply catching a flight, the actor has built a reputation for wearing outfits that most people wouldn’t even think of trying.

Over the years, his fearless approach to fashion has made him one of the industry’s most talked-about celebrities. While some of his looks have sparked debates online, many have earned praise for breaking stereotypes and encouraging people to express themselves without fear. On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, here’s a look at some of the moments when his unique fashion choices became bigger headlines than the events themselves.

1. The Suit That Looked Like a Wallpaper

One of Ranveer’s most memorable appearances came when he wore an oversized floral Gucci suit covered in bold prints. While the internet joked that he looked like “grandma’s curtains,” fashion lovers praised him for carrying the loud look with confidence. It perfectly summed up his philosophy, if you’re going to dress up, make sure people remember it.

2. The Neon Explosion at the Airport

For most celebrities, airports are about comfort. For Ranveer, they are another runway. Bright neon tracksuits, oversized jackets, colourful sneakers and tinted sunglasses became his signature airport style. Every appearance turned into a trending topic on social media.

3. When He Wore a Skirt and Broke Stereotypes

Ranveer has never believed that fashion should have gender rules. His appearances in skirt-inspired silhouettes and layered outfits challenged traditional ideas of menswear and started conversations about individuality in Indian fashion.

4. The All-Pink Look That Went Viral

Few actors can pull off head-to-toe pink with confidence. Ranveer did exactly that during a promotional event, pairing a bright pink suit with matching accessories. The outfit instantly became one of the most shared celebrity fashion moments online.

5. His Experimental Met Gala-Style Red Carpet Looks

Whether it was Filmfare, GQ Men of the Year or international fashion events, Ranveer consistently avoided safe black tuxedos. Instead, he embraced velvet suits, dramatic capes, embroidered jackets and statement jewellery, making every red-carpet appearance memorable.

6. The Printed Co-ord Sets Everyone Remembered

Matching printed co-ord sets became one of Ranveer’s signatures long before they became mainstream. From animal prints to geometric patterns, he proved that bold colours and coordinated outfits could look stylish when worn with confidence.

7. Vintage Fashion Meets Bollywood Glamour

Ranveer has often paid tribute to retro fashion by wearing oversized collars, flared trousers and vintage-inspired jackets. His love for old-school Bollywood style mixed with luxury brands has created a fashion identity that is entirely his own.

8. Turning Film Promotions Into Fashion Events

Whether promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar or Cirkus, Ranveer ensured his promotional wardrobe reflected the mood of each film. His outfits often became as widely discussed as the trailers themselves.

9. The Jewellery That Changed Men’s Fashion

From layered necklaces and chunky rings to pearl accessories and brooches, Ranveer has embraced jewellery as an essential part of his style. His looks have inspired many younger celebrities to experiment beyond traditional menswear.

10. The Confidence That Defines His Style

More than any outfit, it is Ranveer’s confidence that has made him a fashion icon. He has repeatedly said that clothes are a form of self-expression and believes people should wear what makes them happy rather than dressing to please others. That attitude has helped him redefine celebrity fashion in India.

Why Ranveer’s Fashion Still Stands Out

In an industry where many actors prefer to play it safe, Ranveer Singh has spent more than a decade proving that fashion can be fun, fearless and deeply personal. Not every look has been universally loved, but almost every appearance has sparked conversation. On his birthday, one thing is certain, whether you admire his wardrobe or not, Ranveer Singh has changed the way Bollywood looks at men’s fashion.

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