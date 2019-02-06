The newlywed couple who had stolen all the limelight earlier with their wedding pictures and later with their adorable PDA have once again sabotaged the headline for displaying their love at the sets of The Show with Kapil Sharma. All hearth eyes for each other, the couple will make your jaw drop with every public appearance.

The newlywed couple who had taken the Internet by storm earlier with their wedding pictures and later with their adorable PDA have once again sabotaged the headline for displaying their love at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh was seen blowing kisses to his wifey on a video call while Kapil Sharma tried to introduce him to the audience.

It so happened that Ranveer who is touring around town promoting Gully Boy with co-star Alia Bhatt reached the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show. Amidst all the punches and laughs, the Simmba actor grabbed the opportunity to sneak out and got on a video call with his lovely wife. Not just that, he also had the brightest smile brightening his face and blew kisses before hanging up. The adorable couple never keeps us from gushing.

Furthermore, Singh also wrote a heartfelt note for her stating that she was a special soul and was born for greatness. He added that she was born to positively impact the lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being. According to him, Deepika has a preserved childlike innocence hidden within her and that he was the proudest husband in the world. He expressed his gratitude towards her for making him the best man he could be and making his life worth living. He also called her the light of his life.

