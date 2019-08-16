Padmavat actor Ranveer Singh posted a boomerang on his Instagram celebrating Raksha Bandhan with sister Ritika Bhavnani and sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. He also shared another video featuring wife Deepika Padukone waving at him. Have a look.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram recently and shared an adorable boomerang video featuring wife Deepika Padukone, sister Ritika Bhavnani and sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika are currently shooting in London for their upcoming film 83. Directed by Kabir Singh, the sports drama movie is based on India’s world cup win in cricket. The movie all features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in key roles.

In the first boomerang, Deepika is seen waving standing in front of a store named All Of My Heart wearing all black. In the second one, Ranveer is sitting between his sister Ritika and sister-in-law Anisha enjoying drinks. He posted the videos on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with a caption sister sandwich. Have a look:

The couple has been shooting for their movie 83 in England. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Romi Bhatia. Post 83, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where the actor will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi.

Deepika is really excited to work with husband Ranveer Singh in the movie 83. She said Ranveer fits into the role perfectly. The film is slated to release on April 2020. Makers of the film have been teasing fans with the latest updates and fans are excited to watch the film.

