As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gears to hit the cinema screens with his latest release Simmba, the actor is garnering praises for his chivalrous act on social media. At a latest award function, Ranveer extended a helping hand to telly star Hina Khan after she faced a little difficulty in descending the stairs. After the photos of the same went viral, Hina, as well as, the fans called it an aww moment.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has time and again donned several hats. From a star performer, a true blue fashion enthusiast to an absolute gentleman, Ranveer has not just carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry but also in the hearts of fans. And now, the actor has given one more reason to adore him. Last night, Ranveer Singh along with the team of Simmba attended an award function in Mumbai where Hina Khan received an award for being a trendsetter.

As soon as Ranveer noticed that Hina was finding it difficult to descend from the stairs because of her floor-length gown and a trophy in one hand, he extended a helping hand. Soon after the event, the photos of the chivalrous act made its way on Hina’s fan pages on social media and is garnering praises from everyone.

Reacting to the same, Hina wrote on her official Twitter account that it was an aww moment for her and Ranveer is truly a gentleman. The actor further extended her best wishes for Ranveer’s upcoming film Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

This was an awww moment❤️ you are a gentleman @RanveerOfficial Good luck for SIMBA👍 https://t.co/rxx0hysaVp — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) December 15, 2018

Have a look at how fans are reacting to the adorable photos:

This was indeed 🙌 a true gentleman only knows what a queen and real diamond is like 💗 just a magical moment it was when #RanveerSingh extended his hand and walked u down the stairs just 💕💕💕💕love it ..bae congrats for #BestTrendSetterAward 🙌💕 @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/2cVnVl8nrN — Tanu ✨♥️Hina Di😍 ✨ (@tanu_gupta80) December 15, 2018

The man with respect for ladies is the Ranveer sir🤗🤗🤗… I just say deepika mam very lucky sir ……. this picture show way ur the best 😘😘😘😘 — Arfamubeen (@Arfamubeen2) December 15, 2018

True gentleman !!! — Ayudia (@Septian04616232) December 15, 2018

Love♥️♥️ I wish I get someone in life just like #RanveerSingh 🤩😍😘 — eyearshi (@eyearshi) December 15, 2018

Wow such a jesture by @RanveerOfficial with @eyehinakhan love this so much

😍😍😍😘😘🤩🤩🤩 — lisahossain2050@gmail.com (@lisahossain2050) December 15, 2018

Dressed in a glittery pink gown styled with soft curly hair, Hina looked absolutely stunning at the event. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss Season 11, Hina is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is further gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood.

