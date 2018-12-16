Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has time and again donned several hats. From a star performer, a true blue fashion enthusiast to an absolute gentleman, Ranveer has not just carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry but also in the hearts of fans. And now, the actor has given one more reason to adore him. Last night, Ranveer Singh along with the team of Simmba attended an award function in Mumbai where Hina Khan received an award for being a trendsetter.
As soon as Ranveer noticed that Hina was finding it difficult to descend from the stairs because of her floor-length gown and a trophy in one hand, he extended a helping hand. Soon after the event, the photos of the chivalrous act made its way on Hina’s fan pages on social media and is garnering praises from everyone.
Reacting to the same, Hina wrote on her official Twitter account that it was an aww moment for her and Ranveer is truly a gentleman. The actor further extended her best wishes for Ranveer’s upcoming film Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
Have a look at how fans are reacting to the adorable photos:
Dressed in a glittery pink gown styled with soft curly hair, Hina looked absolutely stunning at the event. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss Season 11, Hina is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is further gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood.
