Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has added his own quirky touch to the PadMan Challenge. The actor shook a leg with none other than the on-screen PadMan Akshay Kumar on the title song of the film and held a sanitary napkin at the end of the video. He shared the video on his Twitter handle and wished his superhero all the best for his film. PadMan, starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte along with Akshay Kumar is out in the theatres now.

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh might be late to the party but he makes sure that it is worth it. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhota, Arjun Kapoor to sports personalities like PV Sindhu, Ravi Shastri and Geeta Phogat, the celebrity brigade made sure that they join the PadMan Challenge to promote the cause of menstrual hygiene in India. In his classic quirky style, Ranveer Singh joined hands with the one and the only on-screen PadMan Akshay to shake a leg on the title song of the film and picked up a sanitary napkin towards the end of the video.

The superstar shared the video on his Twitter handle and wished his superhero Akshay all the best for his film. He tweeted, “All the best to my Superhero @akshaykumar for @padmanthefilm ! In theatres today!” Earlier, Akshay Kumar had willingly postponed the release date of PadMan on the request of Padmaavat’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To which, Ranveer had then tweeted, “Big Man with a Big Heart! @akshaykumar … Grateful to you, Sir …. Mad Love and Respect.” So, it became quite obvious that Ranveer wouldn’t let go of this opportunity to thank Khiladi Kumar.

All the best to my Superhero @akshaykumar for @padmanthefilm ! In theatres today! pic.twitter.com/9xHJUEJKcw — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2018

‘PadMan’, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte marks Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture, narrates the story of a real-life superhero that invented a low-cost sanitary pad-manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women. Comedian Mallika Dua had earlier criticised the PadMan challenge and remarked while she wholeheartedly supports the film but the PadMan Challenge is just wasting sanitary napkins. She remarked, “I whole heartedly support the idea of a movie like Pad Man and the fact that it is being helmed by massive film star and will attract a huge screen audience. Because that’s the only way cinema will de-stigmatise mensuration for the masses that look at it as a hawwww thing.”

“It’s the Instagram challenge that’s wasting pads, targeting the wrong audience and masking itself as a movement when all it is the marketing gimmick that I find stupid. I hope and pray the movie does exceeding well, reaches and teaches people and brings about the change that only cinema has the power to bring,” she added.