Bona-fide actor and power-house performer Ranveer Singh is on a hit run at the cinema screens. As the actor continues to rule the Bollywood industry with his back-to-back hit releases and critically acclaimed performances, he recently attended a friend’s wedding in Udaipur and the videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. Dressed in a kurta-pyjama paired with an overcoat and sunglasses, the actor looks dapper as always as he dances with his close friends.

In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen amping up the Gully Boy fever by dancing on one of his hit tracks ‘Apna Time Aayega’. Meanwhile, in another video, he can be seen grooving on Aankh Marey from one his latest releases Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Based on the lives of underground hip-hop rappers in India, Gully Boy is loosely inspired by Mumbai-based rapper Naezy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Along with Ranveer, the film stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Post Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen getting the under the skin of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev for his upcoming film 83. With this, the actor has also been roped to play a Mughal emperor in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

