Ranveer Singh, one of the most energetic and enthusiastic Bollywood entertainer stole the show at his latest film Simmba's success party, hosted at Karan Johar's place. Ranveer Singh grooved to the songs like Jumma Chumma, Aankh Maare, Zingaat and others, entertaining everyone present in the party.

Ranveer Singh, one of the most energetic and enthusiastic Bollywood entertainer stole the show at his latest film Simmba’s success party, hosted at Karan Johar’s place. Ranveer Singh grooved to the songs like Jumma Chumma, Aankh Maare, Zingaat and others, entertaining everyone present in the party. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark and is all set to touch Rs 200 crore benchmark, once the figures are out for today. Joining the star-cast of the film in the success party were Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others.

The entire Bollywood gang along with the star-cast enjoyed the evening to the fullest with Ranveer Singh putting his energy out and dancing to the beats of a number of songs, entertaining and adding energy, excitement to the party.

In some photos, videos of the party which went viral on social media, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing in his original form while Deepika Padukone maintaining a low profile. Another photo of the party is going viral on social media in which Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood are seen saluting Deepika Padukone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More