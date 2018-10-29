Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar recently graced the show Koffee with Karan together and it was one of the most laughable episodes! There were many revelations made by Ranveer Singh that are hogging headlines. Be it the Taimur twist or Deepika's angle, it will leave you shocked.

The juicy show Koffee With Karan brings a lot of buzz for the Bollywood industry everytime it airs on television. This time too, host of the show and famous filmmaker Karan Johar prepped really nice for the show. Pairing stars in the most quirky way, Karan Johar first invited Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in the show to flaunt the Ranbir connect. And just after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone broke the big news of their marriage, the episode featuring Ranveer Singh with Akshay Kumar went on air.

There are many statements made by Ranveer Singh that are hogging headlines. Be it the Taimur twist or Deepika’s angle, there were many beans spilt on the show. The most interesting phase of the show, rapid fire round gathered all these gossips for the Bollywood freaks. Karan Johar is well-known for making controversies through his show Koffee with Karan and this is the reason why stars are very cautious while speaking.

Ranveer Singh had a very happening rapid fire round in which he unleashed the dream cast for the sequel of iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. According to the Padmavat actor, the cast should have Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and himself Ranveer Singh. If that ever happens, it would be a super blockbuster.

Not just this, Ranveer Singh also revealed that Sweet Girl Of Mine by the famous rock band Guns n Roses can actually describe his feelings for ladylove Deepika Padukone. Feeding the fans with a lot more, he also unleashed his bad habits as a boyfriend. Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding date a week ago which will be held in Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15, 2018. Since then, there have been many speculations regarding the details of their marriage.

