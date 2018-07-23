Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Simmba, took some time off on July 23 to express love for his ladylove Deepika Padukone. In a photo where Deepika can be seen looking ravishing in a red saree styled with red roses in her hair, Ranveer left kiss emojis in the comment section. Recent reports suggest that the duo will be tying the knot on November 10, 2018.

From setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani to giving major relationship goals with their adorable antics on social media, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have emerged as one of the power couples of Bollywood. As the actors steal some time off their busy schedules to spend quality time with each others, The Simmba actor on July 23 couldn’t resist himself and took to her Instagram profile to shower kisses in the comment section.

After the actor made the comment, their fans could not stop appreciating their sizzling chemistry and questioned him about their wedding plans. However, this is not the first time that Ranveer has expressed his fondness for Deepika on social media. If we observe closely, the superstar has made a point to make his girlfriend feel special every single time she uploads a photo or video on social media.

If the latest reports to be believed, Ranveer and Deepika will be tying the knot on November 10, 2018. Spilling the details about the duo’s much-awaited wedding, a source close to a leading daily stated that the maximum time was taken in finalising the date as both of the actors want everything best on their big day. The selected date suited their dates along with their parents and the roka was done a long time back.

The source added that the preparations for their wedding are going on full swing from both the sides. Ranveer is extremely excited about his big day and is on Cloud 9 because of his professional and personal life being on a high. Workwise, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan and Kapil Dev’s biopic 83.

