To all those fans that had been waiting for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to get married, there is good news. Adding more fuel to the speculations surrounding the marriage of the two Bollywood actors, veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Monday shared a tweet congratulating the two for finalising their wedding date and venue. According to a report by Filmfare, the actors will be getting married at Lake Como in Italy. Coming out as a fresh development in Deepika-Ranveer marriage, the two actors will be tying the knot on November 20. Taking a cue from Virushka wedding, DeepVeer has sent out only selective invitations for the marriage ceremony. The report adds that around 30 people have been invited to be the part of Deepika-Ranveer marriage in Italy on November 20.

Since the two have always expressed their love for Italy, they have now decided to turn it into a more special holiday destination by getting married there. However, the couple is likely to hold a grand reception in Mumbai once they come back to India after the marriage.

Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event!

Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness. 🙏 https://t.co/pPY6gBol8Z — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) August 13, 2018

The following inside details emerged after Kabir Bedi congratulated the Bollywood power couple over their marriage. The following details emerge after there were several rumours surrounding the marriage of Ranveer and Deepika. They have been making headlines with the sweet PDA pictures which they have been sharing on their social media platforms.

