Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday were spotted hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport as they returned from their secret vacation in Orlando. After the Simmba actor dropped his ladylove to her car, the couple was also seen sharing a goodbye kiss, giving a silent confirmation to their alleged affair.

From sizzling the theatrical screens with their picture-perfect chemistry to giving major couple goals with their social media affection, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have emerged as one of the most power-packed and glamorous couples of Bollywood. After the duo was recently spotted spending some quality time with each other at Disneyland in Orlando, the couple on Thursday night were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport. Interestingly, after dropping Deepika to her car, Ranveer was also seen sharing a sweet kiss with his lady love.

Although Ranveer and Deepika don’t shy from leaving cute comments on each other’s photos, they have maintained their silence over their alleged relationship. Therefore, the adorable public display of affection and the silent confession comes as a sweet surprise for all DeepVeer fans.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Deepika and Ranveer might make their relationship official by end of the year. All set for a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy, the duo is likely to exchange vows on November 19. The reports further statement the wedding will be a private affair with just close friends and family of the duo in attendance, which will be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for industry insiders.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Simmba along with debutant Sara Ali Khan, will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and 83 that is based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

