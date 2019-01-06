The head-over-heels couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have come back from their honeymoon. The paparazzi clicked them endlessly as they arrived at the airport together. The social media is flooded with various photographs in which the couple look beautiful together.

The newly-weds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never failed to give relationship goals. Post-wedding, the duo is a perfect lovebird of the Bollywood who just can’t get enough of each other’s company. The power couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport after their honeymoon. The paparazzi clicked them at every step as they walked hand-in-hand. The social media has been flooded with various photographs. For the airport look, they nailed it in simple and casual appearance.

Deepika wore an all-black outfit, while Ranveer Singh donned a white-tee with coffee brown check pants. A matching denim jacket and white sneakers perfectly complemented his overall look. The two opted to twin each other in sunglasses and white sneakers.

The couple even clicked a selfie with the aircraft staff. In the selfie, the duo can be seen giving a million dollar smile for the cameras.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Lake Como Palace on November 14 and 15 according to Konkan and Sindhi traditions. The couple hosted two receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai for closed ones and Bollywood celebrities respectively.

Since they have come back from their honeymoon, now the couple will head for their work. Ranveer Singh whose Simmba has performed well at the box office will apparently promote Zoya Akhtar ‘s Gully Boy. While Deepika Padukone will start work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapak.

