Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pre-wedding functions: Hold your hearts as the wait for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's big day is almost over. To extend his best wishes to Deepika for the new chapter in her life, Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to his official Instagram account to share photos from her pre-wedding functions. Donning an orange suit, the actor looks ethereal as the bride-to-be.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone pre-wedding functions: The wait for the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is almost over. With films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, the duo has emerged as one of the most loved and adored on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood and the audience cannot wait for them to tie the knot on November 14 and 15.

To fill the atmosphere with love, cheer and fervour, Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to her official Instagram account to share photos from their pre-wedding functions. Donning a traditional orange suit styled with golden jhumkas, Deepika looks etheral as a bride-to-be and the glow on her face speaks of genuine happiness. In the first photo, the actor can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with her friends while in the other photo she seems self-composed and extremely beautiful.

Sharing the photo on his Instagam account, the designer and team wished Deepika for her new and ezxciting journey. As soon as Sabyasachi shared the photo, social media users lost calm and expressed their excitement to see Deepika in Sabyasachi couture and showering compliments on her undeniable beauty and charm.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film that is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Whereas Ranveer singh will be seen in Rohit shetty’s film Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan that is set to release on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More