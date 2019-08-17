In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed the secret facts about actor-husband Ranveer Singh and when asked what he's into, the reply by the actress will make your day. Find out what she replied, below!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable and the hottest couples we have in the Tinseltown right now. From their stunning photos to their appearances at several events, every time they make their fans go weak at their knees. The indefatigable Ranveer never fails to amaze Deepika and his fans by doing a hell of crazy and surprising things and the actor is known for that.

In a recent interview, the B-town actress has revealed some unknown facts about actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika talked about various things along with working with Ranveer and how she never broke the news about her depression to him, though he somehow got to know. When asked her about what Ranveer is into? The actress revealed that he never fails to surprise her with the gifts and yes, his gifts consist of clothes, vanity.

The fact is not surprising for us as we expect this kind of love for the wifey from Ranveer. He’s a fashion icon for all the youngsters and we all have seen him at many award functions and events in his ultimate looks which truly define his identity. So, gifting clothes to Deepika is his way of showing love.

Currently, the duo is having a great time with each other in London and it can be seen in their adorable pictures that how much the couple is in love. Ever since the star couple was dating, their love life has always been a part of the talks among their fans and their wedding we all remember, was a grand occasion.

The duo often shares their stunning photos on their social media handles to amaze their fans. The Bollywood couple will soon be seen together in the Kapil Dev biopic which is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

