Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone has been going around for a long time now and latest reports say that they are all set to tie the knot during November this year. The Bollywood couple's marriage has been much-awaited by their fans since a very long time and it will surely be another big event for all their fan followers and the Bollywood film fraternity.

Bollywood’s most adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been in the limelight for their marriage ever since Virushka’s fairytale marriage took place. According to many, the two have been preparing for a grand marriage to make it worth a lifetime memory to cherish. Reports reveal that on Deepika Padukone’s last birthday, Ranveer’s family presented her lavish gifts and latest news say that the couple is all set to tie the knot in the same style as Virushka did last year.

If reports are to be believed, the Bollywood couple will be taking vows for life on November 10, 2018. An insider has reported that Ranveer and Deepika recently zeroed in on the date. They said that deciding the date of the big event of their lives took the maximum time.

ALSO READ: Jasmine Bhasin photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Jasmine Bhasin

Both the Bollywood stars want their marriage to be perfect and as November 10 was suitable for both the stars and their parents, they went with it. The source also informed that Ranveer and Deepika did long back while the wedding date was fixed just a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, it has also been heard that the couple is following the footsteps of Virushka as they are also planning on getting married away from the limelight of the media. As per reports, the wedding would take place in Italy or Bengaluru or both.

ALSO READ: Amrapali Dubey photos: 15 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Amrapali Dubey

The family also had the idea of a royal kind of wedding at Udaipur palace but it seems things didn’t work out. Recently, in an interview with leading media organisation, Ranveer was asked about his marriage. The actor revealed that he was late thinking about it. However, he said that he had other commitments on the work front and wedding have to wait for some time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More