As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to win hearts with their adorable chemistry, latest reports suggest that the duo is all set to have an Italian wedding between November 12 to November 16. Actors like Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan will also be reportedly seen making their presence felt at the duo's destination wedding.

From making the fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyo Ki Leela: Raasleela to giving major couple goals on social media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved power couples on-screen and off-screen. As the duo makes headlines with their cute comments on each other’s Instagram photos, the latest report by DNA suggests that Ranveer and Deepika are all set to get married in Italy between November 12 to November 16.

According to the report, the close friends and families of Ranveer and Deepika have been asked to set aside a few days from their busy schedule to mark their presence at the duo’s destination wedding. Along with this, the actors have also asked their respective teams to steer clear of any work commitments during that time period.

A source close to the leading daily has revealed that Ranveer’s upcoming film Simmba will be wrapped by November and would be left with just some patchwork to compete. On the other hand, Deepika is talks for various film but she has not finalized any project yet. The source further informed that their respective brand endorsement duties will also be taken care of.

Speaking about their destination wedding, the source said that couple are keen on having a small ceremony. Thus, the wedding at a foreign destination will allow them the privacy they desire. Along with their close friends and family, Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to fly down to Italy for Ranveer and Deepika’s big day. Revealing further details about their reception, the source added that the reception will be held in Mumbai for their co-stars and industry insiders.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Simmba opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in Gully Boy and 83. However, Deepika Padukone is yet to sign her next project.

