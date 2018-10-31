A very adorable animated photo of superstars, lover birds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has surfaced on the social media. The animated photo portrayed the duo as Aladdin and Jasmine. Princess Jasmine and Aladdin are fictitious characters which appeared Walt Disney's animated film titled Aladdin.

After the beautiful duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the date of their marriage recently, the superstars have been gaining massive attention on social media. As the bid day is just 2 weeks away, their fans and followers cannot resist their excitement and joy. Recently, an animated photo of the lovers, portrayed as Aladdin and Jasmine, is creating much buzz on the Internet. In the adorable animated photo, the duo can be seen hugging each other. Princess Jasmine and Aladdin are fictitious characters which appeared Walt Disney’s animated film titled Aladdin.

This comes after the beautiful couple officially announced their wedding date on November 14-15 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The big wedding announcement was made by Deepika on October 21 on her official Twitter handle. Following which, it was shared on the couple’s official social media handles. As per media reports, the couple will host 2 two wedding receptions, one is scheduled in Bangalore and the other in Mumbai.

Not just in real life, the couple has shared a great chemistry when it comes to reel life, and the best prototype of this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

The film triggered a lot of upheavals as many critics (citizens) said the film was a distortion of history, it managed to do quite well at the box office.

Besides Padmaavat, the couple was seen in Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

Following the wedding bells, Bollywood stars and fans and followers have congratulated the couple and have shared beautiful wishes.

