Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Photo: The hottest couple of the Bollywood snapped together at the airport, returning back from London. The couple walked hand-in-hand and set couple-goals. Ranveer spotted wearing a pair of Denim wear, whereas Deepika was donning in a turtle neck sweater which had black horizontal stripes.

The beautiful couple walked hand-in-hand donning in winter clothes. Ranveer spotted wearing a pair of Denim wear, whereas Deepika was wearing a turtle neck sweater which had black horizontal stripes. Posing their best to the shutterbugs, the couple grabbed all attention.

It seems, that the couple is in a good mood to set a new trend of Airport looks. Besides this, both the actor’s are busy working for their upcoming movies. Post-marriage the couple managed to fix themselves on the headlines by posting their romantic photos in the social media. On the work front, Deepika will soon come up with a new movie which is based upon a real-life acid attack survivor’s life, titled as Chaapaak. The shooting will be starting from the next week whereas, Ranvir’s recent movie Gully Boy, was a box-office hit and his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi is expected to hit the theatres in the Year 2020.

Breaking all hearts, the duo tied a knot last year on November 14, 2018.

