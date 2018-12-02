Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their star-studded reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood industry on December 1, 2018. It was one of the biggest B town affairs as expected but what was not expected is to see Big B grooving with Ranveer Singh on one of the iconic songs, Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai.

Big B and Ranveer are seen giving it to the iconic tune.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their star-studded reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood industry on December 1, 2018. It was one of the biggest B town affairs as expected but what was not expected is to see Big B grooving with Ranveer Singh on one of the iconic songs, Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai. The video of the dance is being widely circulated and fans are going berserk.

From Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Kapoors to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan everyone was present at the venue. Though the couple maintained no camera policy at the reception, as they did in their wedding, some inside photos have surfaced over social media. But none of them is getting the attraction as this video where Big B and Ranveer are seen giving it to the iconic tune.

According to reports, Ranveer who has always praised Deepika on record again gave a heart-melting speech at the reception. The video of his speech is also making rounds on social media wherein he can be heard saying that the key to success ion his life is to say yes to everything Deepika says.

The speech is reminiscent of his after party speech on November 24, when he declared his love for his wife and said she was the most beautiful woman in the world. He said that they will have an epic future.

This was the last reception thrown by the couple, the first was held in Bengaluru and 2nd in Mumbai on November 28. Almost everyone from the Industry was present, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Rekha, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vaani Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and many others were present.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More