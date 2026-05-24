Ranveer Singh Don 3 Exit: Farhan Akhtar Drags Actor To FWICE Over Fallout, Will Dhurandhar Star Pay Rs. 40 Crore In Compensation?

FARHAN VS RANVEER: Ranveer Singh exiting Don 3 has led to a new feud in Bollywood. An unspoken war has broken out between the Dhurandhar star and Farhan Akhtar. And, if the latest reports are to be believed, Farhan has dragged the actor to film body FWICE- The Federation of Western India Cine Employees over the same. The matter has been in the limelight for months due to Don 3 actor Ranveer Singh walking off the set of the film after reportedly agreeing to it, triggering a compensation claim and further doubts surrounding the franchise. The complaint was made via the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), to which Farhan Akhtar is a member, according to an official statement from Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWCINE).

What is the Don 3 controversy?

The film body said it has thoroughly considered the issue and the circumstances in which it was raised before making a decision, and that it will formally announce this at a press conference on Monday evening. FWICE will officially discuss the matter and share its stance and decision in the press conference after studying the complaint and the circumstances related to it, the statement continued. The press conference is expected to take place around 4 pm on Monday.

Why did Ranveer Singh exit Don 3?

In December 2025, the controversy started when Ranveer Singh walked away from the project after being signed up for almost two years for Don 3. The actor reported that he decided for the script changes, as mentioned in the original story. The timing of it also made it another conversation starter as it followed the mega success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

According to sources, Farhan Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani said that they have already invested a lot on Don 3 pre-production because of Ranveer’s commitment to the film. The producers also claimed that Ranveer continually pushed the timeline of the film to the last moment because of trouble with the film’s schedule before finally leaving it altogether.

Will Ranveer Singh have to pay Rs. 40 Crore to Farhan Akhtar?

There’s been a lot of talk about Excel Entertainment demanding Rs. 40 crore in compensation. Apparently, they poured a ton of money into prepping the film i.e. everything from the script to scheduling and development around Ranveer Singh. When he left, rumours started swirling that the production house wanted to recoup its losses.

Ranveer hasn’t said anything about it yet, but Farhan Akhtar finally spoke up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He put it pretty simply: “What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film.” There’s something honest there. You never really know what’s coming in this industry.

He also admitted that filmmaking setbacks can get downright exhausting sometimes. “You realise at some point there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride.”

Then he cracked a joke about how these delays make him think of giving up producing and directing altogether. “Sometimes, when roadblocks happen, I feel I should just go back to acting. I wouldn’t have to deal with all this stuff,” he laughed. It’s clear this whole situation is tough, but he’s keeping some humour about it.

When will Don 3 release?

Don 3 was announced in 2024 and will be the third instalment of the Don franchise. In the previous two films, which were released in 2006 and 2011, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role. The series is rooted in the 1978 cult hit Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. The film was co-written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. After announcing Ranveer Singh as the new Don, the actor’s first look teaser was quite controversial on social media. Afterwards, Kiara Advani was selected as the leading lady, replacing Priyanka Chopra. But after the exit of Ranveer, Don 3’s fate is yet unknown.

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