Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back to flaunt his unique style statement with his most colourful outfit till date. Back to surprise everyone with his wacky style statement, Ranveer attended the 9th anniversary of Box Office India with Simmba filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday night. At the event, he surprised everyone with his firecracker-inspired suit and styled the same with huge sunglasses and colourful white shoes.

As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh continues his run to take over Bollywood with her phenomenal performances, the powerhouse performer never misses a chance to let his vibrant personality shine through with his entourage. Ever since his Bollywood debut, the audience has witnessed so many of Ranveer’s wackiest outfits that it no longer comes as a surprise.

However, on Monday night, the actor broke his own record of wearing the most colourful outfit at the 9th anniversary of BoxOfficeIndia, where he was spotted with his upcoming film Simmba’s director Rohit Shetty.

For the event, Ranveer opted to wear a blue and white suit that showcased various brands of firecrackers. With ‘Firework’ written all across his sleeve, it seems like the actor took the feel of upcoming film Patakhaa way too seriously. To complete his look, he styled his outfit with white shoes and huge sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Simmba director Rohit Shetty kept it minimal with a classic black t-shirt and denim look, letting Ranveer steal all the attention. Ranveer’s wacky look so many eyeballs that it got viral in no-time and took the social media with a massive storm.

On the work front, after the super hit success of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Simmba opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan, 83 and Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More