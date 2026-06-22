Ranveer Singh Finds Support Amid Don 3 Controversy; Prerna Arora Says ‘People Should Celebrate…’

Ranveer Singh may be riding high on professional success, but the actor has also found himself at the centre of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about disputes in recent months. The controversy stems from his reported exit from Don 3, a highly anticipated instalment in the popular action franchise associated with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. What began as speculation around a casting change soon escalated into an industry-wide debate involving producers, trade bodies and film associations.

While the immediate conflict appears to have cooled after industry intervention, discussions around Singh’s decision continue to generate strong reactions within the film fraternity. Now, producer Prerna Arora has entered the conversation, openly supporting the actor and questioning the scale of criticism directed at him.

What Did Prerna Arora Say In Support Of Ranveer Singh?

Speaking about the controversy, Prerna Arora said she believes Ranveer Singh has been unfairly targeted. The producer argued that the actor’s recent achievements may have contributed to the intense scrutiny surrounding him. According to her, instead of celebrating his accomplishments, some sections of the industry appear focused on amplifying negativity.

Arora also suggested that disagreements of this nature should ideally be resolved behind closed doors rather than becoming public spectacles. Her comments arrive at a time when Singh’s professional standing remains strong. Despite facing criticism over the Don 3 developments, he continues to be regarded as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. The producer further maintained that Singh has repeatedly proven himself through his work and deserves recognition for his contributions rather than being drawn into prolonged public disputes.

How Did The Don 3 Dispute Begin?

The roots of the controversy can be traced to reports that Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3 after significant pre-production work had already been completed. Excel Entertainment subsequently approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), claiming that the production had suffered substantial financial losses due to the actor’s exit. According to reports, preparations for the film had already advanced considerably, with resources committed to planning and scheduling. The producers alleged that the decision created logistical and financial challenges for the project.

The situation quickly escalated after FWICE claimed it had attempted to seek clarification from Singh on multiple occasions. When no immediate response was received, the federation issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, triggering widespread discussion across the industry.

Why Did FWICE Withdraw Its Directive?

The standoff did not last long. Following intervention from several influential industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), efforts were made to resolve the dispute through dialogue. Eventually, the non-cooperation directive against Singh was withdrawn.

FWICE later clarified that its decision had been based on available information and communications related to the matter. The organisation also emphasised that the action was never intended as a formal ban but rather a temporary measure while seeking clarity. The withdrawal signalled a de-escalation of tensions, although public discussions surrounding the controversy have continued.

Why Has The Debate Resonated Across Bollywood?

The dispute has reignited larger conversations about accountability, contracts and communication within the film industry. In recent years, major Bollywood projects have become increasingly expensive and complex, involving extensive planning long before cameras begin rolling. As a result, casting changes can have significant financial implications.

At the same time, many industry observers have argued that disagreements between actors and producers are not uncommon and are usually resolved privately. That is partly why the Don 3 episode attracted so much attention. What would traditionally have remained an internal matter instead became a subject of public debate involving multiple organisations and prominent industry voices.

What Has Ranveer Singh Said About The Controversy?

Throughout the controversy, Ranveer Singh has largely maintained a low profile. Rather than engaging directly in public exchanges, the actor’s team released a statement emphasising his respect for the film industry and its institutions. The statement noted that professional matters are best addressed through mutual respect and constructive dialogue. The measured response is consistent with Singh’s broader approach during the episode, as he has avoided commenting extensively on the allegations and counterclaims circulating in the media.

For now, attention appears to be shifting back toward his future projects and career trajectory.

Yet the Don 3 controversy remains a reminder of how quickly creative disagreements can evolve into industry-wide flashpoints in today’s highly connected entertainment landscape. With voices like Prerna Arora now openly backing him, the conversation around Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.