Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh posted his workout picture giving us Monday Motivation. The actor, flaunting his chiseled body, shared the picture on social media and captioned the image as,"Cowabunga, dude ! #turtlepower🐢 #mondaymotivation. On the work front, Ranveer has recently wrapped up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh shared a perfect Monday motivation picture on his Instagram account in which he is seen wearing a teenage mutant Ninja Turtle lowers. The actor, flaunting his chiselled body, shared the picture on social media and captioned the image as,”Cowabunga, dude ! #turtlepower🐢 #mondaymotivation.” It is known to all that Ranveer is a fitness freak and after seeing his latest photo, fans will surely getting some Monday motivation and his picture will surely make you want to hit the gym right away! The handsome hunk grabbed all eyeballs as she shared his shirtless picture on his Instagram account and the picture has gone viral on social media in no time.

Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in which he was seen portraying the character of Alauddin Khalji and he got under the skin of his character so well that he was highly acclaimed for his phenomenal performance in the film and now he will surely raise the temperature with his hot body in his forthcoming action film Simmba along with Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Ranveer has recently wrapped up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film also stars Raazi actress Alia Bhatt and is slated to release by the end of 2018. The star will soon start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The film will also feature Sonu Sood as the villain and is a cop-drama.

Talking about the director Rohit’s order to Ranveer about the Simmba body, the Padmaavat actor had revealed, “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye.” Simmba is slated to release on December 28 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App