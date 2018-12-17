In the latest video, Ranveer Singh can be seen gatecrashing a couple's wedding at JW Marriot, Mumbai. This video has gone viral on the Internet. The actor was at the hotel to promote his movie Simmba. The guests were surprised to see Ranveer Singh at the wedding venue and captured their precious moment.

Newlywed Ranveer Singh gatecrashes a couple’s wedding in Mumbai. A video is surfacing on the social media where he can be seen surprising the couple’s family at the wedding venue, JW Marriot. He was present at the hotel to promote his movie Simmba. Dressed in a brown jacket and wearing shades, Ranveer Singh looked as usual dapper. Not leaving an opportunity to click with the celebrity, the wedding guests posed with Ranveer Singh for the photographs. Ranveer Singh even approached the ‘mandap’ and gave his blessings to the couple, while a crowd can be seen gathering around him.

At the JW Marriott in Juhu, Ranveer Singh was promoting his upcoming film, Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan. The actor recently got married with Deepika Padukone on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como palace in Italy after dating for almost six years.

Recently, the couple also graced the red carpet at Star Screen Awards 2018 and took the Internet by storm. Check out their latest photographs.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Padmaavat. Presently, he is busy in promoting Rohit Shetty’s directorial movie Simmba and will also be featured in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt in lead role.

