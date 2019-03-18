Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is up with a new creative idea and has associated with Giphy.com to make his signature style GIF. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share his creative and unique giphy's. The actor is all set to hit the theatres by appearing in Kabir Khan's film 83.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors of the industry. With his back to back hit films, the hardworking actor proves no chance of hitting the silver screens with his versatile roles. In a small time, Ranveer Singh has carved his space in the hearts of the fans and leaves no stone unturned to do something creative. Moreover, the actor is also known for his unique style game and always astonish his fans with his new dressing style. Currently, the actor is all set to create a buzz by dominating social media with his signature style on to a GIF. With his unique and creative style, the actor again makes a small effort to do some extraordinary. By associating with Giphy.com, the young actor has made his own stickers and GIF. Rather it is Instagram posts or filmy avatars, Ranveer Singh always manages to carve space in the hearts and minds with his energetic personality. Ranveer keeps in regular touch with his massive fan following across the country by his social media handles and updates them regularly.

Talking about his professional front, Ranveer Singh is all set to appear in his upcoming film in which he will appear in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is titled as 83 which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based in World’s Cup victory of the year 1983 which features Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles and will hit the silver screens in the year 2020.

The hardworking actor commenced his journey in the year 2010 with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma and the film proved to be one of the commercial hits films. After which he appeared in the movie Lootera in 2013 and after which he made the best decision of his life by collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and then appeared for the first time with his lady love Deepika Padukone in the year 2013 with the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After which he appeared in Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. His recently released Gully Boy impressed fans to the fullest and shared the screens with Alia Bhatt for the first time. The storyline of the movie was highly praised by the fans and proved to be the highest grossing film of the year.

