Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is one of the most vibrant and talented actors of the industry. At a recent award show, the actor gave a small speech as he received the award for Most Stylish Man from Radhika Apte. Talking about her, he called Radhika Apte the definition of Netflix. While Ranveer was giving his winning speech, the actor went on and performed too, while all this was happening Radhika Apte stood there cheering for him.

Here’s the full video from the event!

Ranveer Singh addressed the crowd and said Ladies and Gentleman she is the Cambridge dictionary from Netflix Radhika Apte. You’re everywhere Girl, you switch on digital at home and we only see you.

GQ posted a picture of Radhika Apte and Ranveer Singh and captioned it saying that among Ranveer Singh’s whopper 12-minute-long closing speech at the 2019 GQ Style & Culture Awards: a shout-out (and possibly an apology, for making her stand for so long in those heels) to “the definition of Netflix.

Radhika Apte reposted the picture and uploaded on her Instagram story and wrote that it is always a pleasure. After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kapil Dev’s biopic. With utmost dedication and hard work, the actor has been trying to blend himself into the role. Kapil Dev’s biopic is one of the most awaited movies of the year and it has already gone of floors. Titled as 83, the movie has been creating quite a buff.

