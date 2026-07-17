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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?

Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?

Superstar Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving filmmaker Hansal Mehta's Bandra office alongside casting director Mukesh Chhabra, keeping his face completely hidden under a mask and cap. Insiders suggest the actor is guarding his new physical look for 'Pralay', a massive ₹300-crore post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta.

Ranveer Singh, Image Credits- Instagram/@viralbhayani
Ranveer Singh, Image Credits- Instagram/@viralbhayani

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 15:12 IST

Ranveer Singh New Look: The cinema heavy lanes of Bandra have just started a new conversation when Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh was spotted in a heavily guarded look, exiting from filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s office.

Currently riding the success of Dhurandhar’s box office success, the superstar left everyone wondering if he is trying to hide his look from his much-anticipated zombie fighting project, Pralay.

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Why Was Ranveer Singh Hiding His Face?



Spotted outside the office of Hansal Mehta, Ranveer decided to maintain complete confidentiality as he left the premises. Wearing a totally black casual attire, the actor kept his face well covered by means of a black cap, big dark sunglasses, and a mask covering the whole face.

He avoided all the waiting paparazzi without even taking a single pose or removing his mask before getting inside his car. Some of the Internet viewers may have considered the entire act as too much, but insiders believe that there was a simple logic behind it – Ranveer wanted to maintain complete confidentiality regarding his physical change for his next role.

Is The Secret Meeting Linked To Pralay?

The short answer is: Yes, almost certainly.

Even though the meeting was held in the office of Hansal Mehta, the big-budget movie Pralay is set to be directed by his son, Jai Mehta. With casting expert Mukesh Chhabra present at the spot, it means that look tests and casting of the entire cast is being done at a breakneck pace.

What We Know About Ranveer’s Zombie Thriller So Far

Pralay is turning out to be one of the most experimental projects undertaken by Ranveer, his first attempt at a post-apocalyptic and science fiction horror film.

The movie has an extremely big budget of ₹300 crore, which will make this extremely critical project for Ranveer Singh. The movie draws inspiration from the world-renowned novel Blindness of Portuguese novelist José Saramago and revolves around the post-apocalyptic and dystopian city of Mumbai, which is plagued by a zombie apocalypse. The movie tells the story of a couple struggling to survive against all odds.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, South Indian actress, is rumoured to make her Hindi movie debut opposite Ranveer in the movie. According to reports, the movie is being made in collaboration with some internationally acclaimed prosthetics experts (Lisa Crawley and Barrie Gower of 28 Days Later and Game of Thrones fame).

When Does The Shoot For Pralay Begin?

Fans won’t have to wait very long for things to get moving. Production details indicate that Ranveer is set to begin the first extensive shooting schedule in August 2026, with a major portion of the shoot scheduled to take place in Australia.

The filming schedule is being planned meticulously around the actor’s personal life. Ranveer is expected to shoot continuously until Diwali, after which he might take a planned paternity break to welcome his second child with Deepika Padukone. The production will then pause temporarily before resuming its final leg in 2027.

ALSO READ: What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most

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Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?
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Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?

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Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?
Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?
Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?
Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?

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