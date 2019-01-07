Known for his versatlity and powerpacked performances, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is at the top of his game at the moment. As he gears for his next big release Gully Boy , the actor has featured on the cover of Cineblitz. Portraying his quirky best, Ranveer is seen dressed in a polka dot suit paired with colourful shirt. The actor shared the cover of his official Instagram account. Have a look at Ranveer Singh's latest magazine cover here-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is roaring at the box office. After delivering box office hits like Padmaavat and Simmba, the actor is all set to hit the big screen with his next release Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt on Valentine’s Day. To say that Ranveer Singh is at the peak on his professional as well as personal front would not be wrong as it was only recently that he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

As an icing on the cake, Ranveer has featured on the cover of CineBlitz and it is as energetic and fiery as the actor himself. Reflecting his quirky side, the Bollywood actor can be seen donning a polka dot red and white suit paired with a textured colourful buttoned down shirt and blue shoes. With a huge smile on his smile, he can be seen jumping with joy on latest magazine cover. The tagline of the cover reads ‘The Era of Ranveer Singh’ and we couldn’t agree more!

After essaying the role of a Mumbai-based street rapper in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

