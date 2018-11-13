Ranveer Singh's childhood photographs have always been a favourite past time of his followers. The latest photograph which is doing rounds on the Internet where an adolescent Ranveer Singh looks super adorable.

Ranveer Singh’s childhood photographs on social media have always been a favourite past time of the netizens. Even his childhood photos had left several fans awestruck of his sudden transformation. One such photograph is doing rounds on social media. It seems to be a passport size photo of an adolescent Ranveer Singh.

Dressed in his casual black T-Shirt with beaded neck-piece, he all smiles at the cameras. Earlier, Ranveer Singh has shared photographs on his Instagram and have taken the Internet by storm.

Be it his half head shaved photos or his gym photo, every single photograph have always been loved by the fans. Check out his other photographs apart from his photo.

Now, Ranveer Singh is all grown up and he is all set to get married at Lake Como Palace in Italy with Deepika Padukone on November 13-14. There are several pictures of the wedding venue which can be a pleasant sight to look at.

The duo officially announced their wedding date on Instagram. They have even sent to the Wedding invites to choreographer, Farah Khan and Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bollywood whos and who will attend the wedding.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat and has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

