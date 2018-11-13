Ranveer Singh’s childhood photographs on social media have always been a favourite past time of the netizens. Even his childhood photos had left several fans awestruck of his sudden transformation. One such photograph is doing rounds on social media. It seems to be a passport size photo of an adolescent Ranveer Singh.

Dressed in his casual black T-Shirt with beaded neck-piece, he all smiles at the cameras. Earlier, Ranveer Singh has shared photographs on his Instagram and have taken the Internet by storm. 

 

Be it his half head shaved photos or his gym photo, every single photograph have always been loved by the fans. Check out his other photographs apart from his photo.

Ranveer Singh childhood photos Bollywood celebrities throwback

Ranveer Singh childhood photos Bollywood celebrities throwback

 

Now, Ranveer Singh is all grown up and he is all set to get married at Lake Como Palace in Italy with Deepika Padukone on November 13-14. There are several pictures of the wedding venue which can be a pleasant sight to look at. 

View this post on Instagram

📍 Varenna, Lago di Como 📷 @dany2986 —————————————————————— Use #inLombardia and #inlombardia365 to share your photos from the region and look for travel inspiration for your next vacation —————————————————————— Info -> link in bio —————————————————————— @igers_lombardia #Lombardia #lombardy #volgolombardia #yallerslombardia #autumninlombardia #autumn #autunno #italia #italy #igersitalia #italytrip #italy_vacations #italia_inunoscatto #italian_places #italia_landscape #whatitalyis #beautifuldestinations #varenna #lakecomo #lagodicomo #comolake #lakecomoitaly #lake #lakeviews

A post shared by inLOMBARDIA (@in_lombardia) on

View this post on Instagram

📍 Pescarenico, Lecco 📷 @andrew_piro —————————————————————— Use #inLombardia and #inlombardia365 to share your photos from the region and look for travel inspiration for your next vacation —————————————————————— Info -> link in bio —————————————————————— @igers_lombardia #Lombardia #lombardy #volgolombardia #yallerslombardia #autumninlombardia #autumn #autunno #italia #italy #igersitalia #italytrip #italy_vacations #italia_inunoscatto #italian_places #italia_landscape #whatitalyis #beautifuldestinations #pescarenico #lecco #igerslecco #ig_lecco #lakeviews #lakecomo #comolake #night #riflessi #landscape #landscapephotography

A post shared by inLOMBARDIA (@in_lombardia) on

The duo officially announced their wedding date on Instagram. They have even sent to  the Wedding invites to choreographer, Farah Khan and Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bollywood whos and who will attend the wedding.  

 On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat and has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 