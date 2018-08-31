Ranveer Singh's latest photos on his Instagram and Twitter is definitely going to pump you up for your weekend party plans. The Befikre actor has posted a number of photos on his Twitter, Instagram pages where he is looking fully drenched in Friday party mood with a perfect caption saying that Friday feeling.

Is it holy today, no, but for Ranveer Singh it seems to be like one! Well, Bollywood’s Befikre actor is looking in a Befikre mood fully drenched in multiple colours from top to bottom. Ranveer Singh has put out a number of photos on his Instagram and Twitter pages with a caption saying “That Friday feeling”. The Padmaavat actor, who seems to be enjoying in a party or some club, will definitely pump you up to plan something rocking for your Friday night plans.

That #fridayfeeling ❤️💜🧡💛💚💙 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 31, 2018 at 3:32am PDT

A heartthrob for many, Ranveer Singh’s party expressions in these photos are no less than a motivation for all those who are still figuring whether to party on the upcoming or not. While the actor is fully enjoying his time, surely, it is definitely going to pump up millions of others out there to plan their Friday, Saturday and Sunday plans and make the most of the weekend with that Friday feeling.

