Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday thanked his fans for their good wishes and informed that he has suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder. He further added that he intends to come back stronger after his shoulder injury. Responding to his tweet, Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt extended her well wishes and revealed his on-set nickname.

Powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh, who injured his shoulder during a football match, took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share an update about his well-being. The superstar thanked his fans for their good wishes and revealed that he has suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder. On a positive note, Ranveer added that he intends to come back stronger after his injury. “Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I’m good. Its just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger Love you all,” he tweeted.

After his tweet, the actor’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt won hearts as she cutely extended her well wishes to him and tweeted, ”Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu.” Responding to her tweet, Ranveer shot back, “Thanks lulu.” Going by their cute Twitter exchanges and said nicknames, it seems like duo have developed a great friendship off the sets of their upcoming film. Speaking about Ranveer’s medical condition, Ranveer’s official spokesperson had earlier said in a statement, “Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule.”

Sadly, Ranveer will not be able to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 due to his injury. “After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury,” added the actor’s spokesperson in a follow-up statement.

