Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans are impatiently awaiting the wedding of their favourite celebrity couple, who are all set to tie the knot on November 14. While most of the Instagram feeds are carrying the adorable and the beautiful photos of the bride-to-be Deepika from the pre-wedding festivities, the groom-to-be Ranveer Singh is busy posting something unexpected, but totally relatable to what he might be going through right now.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Padmaavat actor posted a picture of himself, taking a roller coaster ride with a vivacious look on his face. The actor looks horror-struck which will definitely make you laugh out loud. In just four hours, the picture has garnered over 645, 585 likes and the comment section has become a place where fans are either showing concern for him or sharing their experiences when they had the roller coaster ride. Besides that, his Gucci t-shirt with the tiger print is also catching a lot of attention. Here’s take a look at the picture:

But we guess that picture is a perfect demonstration of what Ranveer is feeling days before his marriage. Meanwhile, here are some of the pictures of Deepika Padukone that highlight the glow on the face of the bride-to-be and are just too cute to ignore. Here’s take a look:

