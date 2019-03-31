Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have appeared together in an advertisement, which is their first one post marriage. The advertisement is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and features their heartwarming romance. In just a few hours, the ad has created a big buzz on social media. Watch the video here–

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are counted amongst the sweetest couple of the industry. The duo leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans and are all set to create a buzz with their work in the industry after their wedding. The couple has now appeared together in an air conditioning brand’s advertisement. In the ad, the duo is celebrating their wedding. It all starts with Simmba actor confesses about how good it feels to be off from all the boyfriend duties. He then reveals that now he doesn’t need to update her about his arrivals and about his outfits. After listening to all this, Deepika gets upset and leaves for her room. She then realizes that Ranveer has already switched on the AC so that she can relax peacefully. Ranveer then confesses and says that this husband will take care of every little thing. Here is the video and it is confirmed that after watching the ad, you will surely be in aww.

It has just been a few months post their wedding and there is no single day when the couple sets new relationship goals by doing small little things for their partner. Starting from praising each other on social media to supporting each other in every thick and thin, they very well prove that there match is made in heaven.

Talking about their work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who will be known as Malti in the film. Some days back, the actor shared her looks from the film and it seems that Meghna Gulzar is all set to create a buzz again as she did in her film Raazi. The film will also feature Vikrant Messy in the role of Laxmi’s husband. The film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

While Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Karan Johar’s film Takht with co-stars Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor.

