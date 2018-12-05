Deepika said that there does come moment when one is sure that they want to spend their life with someone else and then that person becomes everything rolled into one. She said that Singh is her best pal, playmate, companion and confidante. She can whatever she wishes to be in front of him and bare her soul out there.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story is what fairy tales are made of. The couple, tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como away from the media glare amidst family and close friends by their side, after 6 years of courtship. Now after the wedding fanfare and three receptions later, Mr and Mrs Ranveer Singh have finally settled in the new phase of their life. While Ranveer has immersed himself in the promotions of his upcoming film Simmba, Deepika has featured on the cover of GQ India. In a candid and heartfelt conversation with the magazine, the actress shared details about her personal life and spoke what finally led to her marriage with Singh.

When asked about her now-husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika said that there does come moment when one is sure that they want to spend their life with someone else and then that person becomes everything rolled into one. She said that Singh is her best pal, playmate, companion and confidante. She can whatever she wishes to be in front of him and bare her soul out there. Deepika, then, shared her preferences in terms of love and marriage and said that she was clear in her head that she did not want to get into a live-in relationship to figure out if someone she was seeing was compatible enough to marry. So she, now every newlywed bride is expecting everything that comes along marriage, that is, sharing personal space with someone, paying the bills together and whatever else it takes for two people to live a life together forever.

She also said that as she was running a house alone ever since she was 18, she is of the opinion that not much is going to change in that aspect. But now since she will start living with someone she is certain that changes are bound to come.

On the other hand, Ranveer in an interview with Filmfare had said that he was certain that Deepika is the one he would like to spend the rest of his life within, merely six months after they started dating each other. And thus he nurtured the relationship with great love and care.

Aren’t they just making everyone believe in love?

