The newly wedded couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the most dreamy wedding and left fans spellbound. The photos and glimpses from the grand wedding and reception are still surfacing on the internet. One of the most memorable marriages of Bollywood regained the trust in true love for many fans out there. The 6-year-old love-affair of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was quite known in the industry but neither of them openly talked about it.

Now that they are officially a man and a wife, the fans are going gaga over their love story. No wonder why! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a perfect couple in all senses and there is multiple evidence of it. The warm PDA that we all have witnessed on social media and the unfiltered statements by Ranveer Singh prove how crazily are they in love with each other.

Deepika might not be very open-mouthed about her feelings but Ranveer Singh never gets shy in expressing his feelings. Time and again, Ranveer has proved why is he known as the best boyfriend ever and now, he has already started being the best husband. Yes! The DJ bash Ritika Bhavnani gifted her brother Ranveer Singh and sister in law Deepika Padukone with had many special moments. But the best one was when Ranveer went on the stage to introduce himself and his wife Deepika in the most romantic way. Addressing everyone, he said that he has married the most beautiful woman in the world and that they are really happy to have everyone together. Further, he added that the night is going to be an epic one!

How often do you see a love like this?

