We all know Ranveer Singh is known for breaking gender stereotypes in all that he does, wears or believes in. We might laugh at his quirky outfit choices or might judge him for wearing feminine colours like pink, magenta that as per society isn’t meant for men but Ranveer Singh being his impenitent self-has always ensured to set brilliant examples for everyone. Taking a closer look at Ranveer’s pictures from the wedding ceremonies the small teeka on his forehead is something we will not see on any man’s forehead. But when it comes to Ranveer Singh, he can set new standards for all the feminist guys out there by equalifying the tradition of wearing sindoor for your spouse.

The newlyweds are currently hosting their grand reception in Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru today on November 21, 2018. It is reportedly said that cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble will grace the event today among various other famous sportspersons.

Talking about their love story Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in a 6-year long relationship before officially tying the knot in a private affair in Italy on November 14 and 15. They had met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gooliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. The duo will also host another star-studded reception on November 28, 2018, in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt.

