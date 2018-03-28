Rejoice as Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra come together to kickstart the 11th edition of Indian Premier League on April 7th, 2018. According to the latest buzz, the next gen stars will be performing on a medley of their super hit songs for a 45 minute dance sequence and might even come together to shake a leg for the last performance.

Get excited as the next gen stars Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan are all ready to set the IPL opening ceremony on fire with their electrifying performance. According to the latest buzz, the superstars will be performing on a medley of some of the popular hits and might come together to shake a leg for the last performance. If the latest reports are to go by, a 45-minute dance sequence will kick start the 11th edition of the season on April 7th.

As earlier reported, Ranveer Singh, who is riding high after the blockbuster success of his film Padmaavat, will take home a whooping amount of Rs 5 crore for a 15 minute performance at the opening ceremony. A source close to a leading daily had earlier revealed, “He will be shaking a leg for about 15 minutes, but the organising team was always clear that they wanted Ranveer as a performer and that’s why he has been offered such a huge amount.” The source further added,” His appeal cuts across cities, age-groups and has an equally big fan following among men and women. That’s why the organisers felt that he is the perfect fit for the performance at this year’s IPL opening ceremony.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has been roped in for films like Gully Boy, Simmba and Kapil Dev’s biopic 83. Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting for Namaste England and will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kesari. Jacqueline Fernandez will be featuring in Race 3 and Drive while Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for Sui Dhaaga, will also be seen in October.

