Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is working hard for his upcoming film 83. The film is based on the real story of 1983 World Cup winning team. To step into the shoes of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, Ranveer has been spending a lot of time with him. Kapil Dev is also helping the actor to the best and training Ranveer himself. Today, Ranveer Singh shared glimpse of shooting and hard work the team is doing for the film. The actor posted a video on Instagram in which he is doing net practice with Kapil Dev.

The video show Kapil Dev playing a pull shot and hitting the ball hard, while Ranveer Singh is standing behind him and praising the stroke. With Ranveer Singh, director of the film 1983 Kabir Khan was also present at the nets.

Sharing the video Ranveer said, “Working on the #NatrajShot with the Man himself #KapilDev @83thefilm #blessed #journeybegins @kabirkhankk.”

The pull shot was a signature stroke of former Indian captain Kapil Dev and Ranveer is trying to learn it from the master himself to make it look real. The video has been liked by thousands of Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev fans and the comment section under the video is flooded with compliments and lovely wishes.

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev were captured by the shutterbugs training at the Dharamshala cricket stadium. Ranveer Singh had also posted a picture on Twitter saying, “LEGEND!#KapilDev @83thefilm #blessed #journeybegins @kabirkhankk.”

