The actor on his 34th birthday took to social media and shared his first look from the 83. The actor dressed as a legendary cricketer Kapil Dev commonly known as Haryana Hurricane. Ranveer captioned it: On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪 KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆.

