Ranveer Singh who is swinging high on the professional front after giving box-office hit movies like Simmba, Gully Boy is in no mood to take rest to enjoy the fruits of success. Yes, the actor who is winning the hearts of his fans with phenomenal acting skills worldwide has launched his independent music record label, named IncInk to woo his fans. Informing the same on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote that IncInk is the passionate project of the actor which is inclusive and Independent. Teaming up with filmmaker/musician Navzar Eranee, the Padmaavat actor is all set to give a worldwide recognition to the India talent.

After turning a global entrepreneur with his music project, IncInk. Giving more details regarding the same, the actor said that they start from an immensely raw talent, new rap and hip-hop artistes to whom we believe will be next superstars of the scene. Undoubtedly, rap and hip-hop are one of the biggest things that are happening in Indian music today.

Inclusive. Independent. This is the soul of #IncInk – my passion project. pic.twitter.com/qvERoGtqhB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 29, 2019

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. The movie also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie was released on February 14, 2019. It is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 40 crore and it collected Rs 236.59 crore.

Bajirao Mastani actor also impressed everyone with his acting skills in Simmba which also starring Sara Ali Khan. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 80 crores and it collected Rs 350 crores at the box- office. The movie received worldwide praise across the world. Under the production company, the movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Adding further on this, the poetry is speaking of a revolution in the present times, it showcases how India is protesting against the class structures, injustice, and social atrocities, voicing India streets’ voice. Therefore, Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling the nations’ story and reality. At IncInk, it wants to bring out the real poets of our generation.

