Well, if you are also one of those fans who wish to see your favourite Bollywood and Tollywood actors sharing the big screens together then there is something you should know. Also, the news needs the most attention of Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Recently, a photo featuring the two actors surfaced on social media, which confirmed that the actors are sharing a single frame, but just for a commercial. And, we are quite sure that fans are going to love that too. The photo that has been shared by several fan pages, features the two actors in black racing suits. The pictures also confirmed that the remarkable actors have shared the screen space for the commercial of Thums Up.

Both the actors are looking dapper in the black racing suit. As per reports, the commercial is action-packed and has an essence of a Bollywood thriller with it. Take a look at the photo shared by the fans from the sets of the commercial.

The Deccan Chronical reported quoting a source that Mahesh Babu has been endorsing the Thums Up for last 10 years, while Ranveer Singh has recently been chosen for the commercial as the company decided to replace Salman Khan. It also said that the company did not want to lose Mahesh Babu as he is one of the promising ambassadors as his family is not allowed to drink any other soft drink other than Thums Up.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directed Simmba. Besides Simmba, Ranveer has been also making headlines over Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, where he will be seen opposite to Alia Bhatt. The actor has also lined up Kabir Khan’s 83, which is one of his much-awaited projects.

