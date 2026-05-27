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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE

Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE

While the incident is still hot a new development regarding this row has made it out to the public. The word is that Ranveer quitting DON 3 isn't spontaneous but rather it was in the development for some time. Reportedly an attempt was made to resolve this issue much earlier and find a common ground for future projects in the month of March, but it was refused by Excel Entertainment.

Ranveer Singh Instagram-@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh Instagram-@ranveersingh

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 16:38 IST

Ranveer Singh DON 3 Row: Ranveer Singh, who is locked in a massive controversy with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment over Don 3 exit, had reportedly tried to avoid the fallout much earlier. The actor had reportedly offered Rs. 10 crores upfront to Excel Entertainment and a discount of Rs. 25 crores on any other film in future. Singh was dealt a huge blow after FWICE with its 4 lakh members announced non-cooperation directive against him.

“The idea was to compensate Excel immediately while also keeping the professional relationship open for the future,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying. The report claimed that in the first week of March, a crucial meeting took place in the presence Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others. It was during this meeting that Ranveer Singh, through his team, made this offer.

However, the Excel team had already decided to not work with Ranveer Singh, so the discount offer made no practical sense. Farhan and Ritesh refused the offer saying the delays, uncertainty and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. They said that Excel should get upfront compensation.

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While it is clear that DON 3 is no longer going to be starred by Ranveer Singh and the casting team should get back to work to find a new face for the same. With this in mind the movie will definitely not be meeting its deadlines and a delayed production with a delayed release is expected for the fans.

While the more important is to watch what Ranveer is going to do about this as FWICE ban still stands with more than 4 lakh film makers refusing to work with him. This is definitely bad news for him as well as his future projects which are now under scrutiny. While we can assume and talk but it the future which holds the outcomes and let’s hope Dhurandhar star manages to find a way out of this, at the same time we get a good if not better face for the DON 3.

ALSO READ: Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit

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Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE
Tags: DON 3 ControversyExcel Entertainmentfarhan akhtarMarch Offerranveer singh

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Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE

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Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE
Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE
Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE
Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE

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