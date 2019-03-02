Ranveer Singh on IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s home-return: In the light of recent incidents, Ranveer Singh has said that we should not forget the Pulwama attack. He is too disturbed by the mishappenings that have escalated in the recent past in India. He stated that no one should ever forget what has happened to us in the recent past.

Ranveer Singh on IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s home-return: Film Gully Boy released on the corresponding day of Pulwama attack that shook the entire nation completely and has left a deep impact upon Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor vocalised the unforgettable incident related to Pulwama attack that leads to the killing of around 40 CRPF soldiers.

Gully Boy had released on the same day as the unfortunate Pulwama attack. The reaction towards the film by the audience was really fantastic, but despite being happy for the film, Ranveer was numb inside. In his recent interview, Ranveer said that India should not forget the Pulwama attacks completely.

Welcome home Abhinandan! आपकी वीरता सर आँखों पर! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019

Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you. 🇮🇳 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 27, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan was brought back to India by the Pakistani authorities from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over the commander to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention. Ranveer said that the way IAF pilot Abhinandan fought back after being trapped in Pakistan needs guts and the whole Nation is now proud of him.

Ranveer further added that he wants to feed himself by news letting ownself aware of everything that is happening around, it only takes time nothing else. Meanwhile, he was too disturbed by the mishappenings that are revolving around in India. He just wants to convey a simple message to everyone that no one should ever forget what has happened to us in the recent past. Gully Boy has done a good job in the box-office. The film, which is been made in a budget of Rs 40 crore, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

