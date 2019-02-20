Ranveer Singh on Kapil Dev biopic: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who will be playing Kapil Dev on the upcoming biopic titled 83 which is based on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's life, said that he wants to become Kapil Dev's shadow!

The powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Gully Boy which has shattered all box office records and has earned more than Rs 80 crore in just 5 days of its release is now gearing up for his role in his upcoming film 83 which is a biopic on 1983 World Cup winning captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev. The actor will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the much-anticipated biopic which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Ranveer Singh in a recent interview revealed that he is very excited for this film and said that he wants to become Kapil Dev’s shadow while preparing for the film in order to play on-screen Kapil Dev in the biopic. Ranveer said that he is going to follow Kapil Dev everywhere and observe everything about him as much as he can. Ranveer Singh further said that he wants the new generation to know everything about the legendary cricketer and tell them about the amazing and inspirational story! The shooting of the film is expected to begin in May this year.

Ranveer Singh has been giving back to back blockbusters which have taken the box office by storm!

His previous releases Simmba and Gully Boy performed extremely well at the box office and now fans have high expectations from his upcoming film 83 which is a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and how India won the World Cup under his captainship in 1983.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More